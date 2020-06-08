UNHCR Tanzania Factsheet: January - March 2020

Tanzania has had a long history as a refugee-hosting country. The country currently hosts 286,158 refugees and asylum-seekers, mainly from Burundi and DR Congo. Over 85 per cent of the refugees in Tanzania live in camps.

Tanzania is a country of solutions. In 2014, Tanzania granted citizenship to 162,000 Burundian refugees who fled Burundi in 1972. As of 31 March 2020, 649 refugees were resettled mostly to the USA, Canada and Australia.

Chronic underfunding continues to hamper the humanitarian response severely. More funding is required to address the needs and vulnerabilities of refugees and asylum-seekers in Tanzania.