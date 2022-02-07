UNHCR Tanzania Factsheet: December 2021

Tanzania has a long history of hosting refugees. Currently, the country hosts 246,780 refugees and asylum-seekers (09 December 2021), mainly from Burundi and DR Congo.

The strict encampment policy limits refugees’ freedom of movement, access to employment and public services - leaving them overwhelmingly dependent on humanitarian assistance.

Chronic underfunding continues to hamper the humanitarian response. More funding is required to address the needs of refugees and asylum-seekers in Tanzania.