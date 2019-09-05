UNHCR Tanzania Factsheet: April – July 2019

For over 60 years Tanzania has played a key role in providing asylum and finding solutions for people fleeing unrest who arrive at the country’s borders.

Over 86 per cent of the 305,921 refugees in Tanzania live in camps where UNHCR and partners provide assistance. As the situation protracts and out-of-camp solutions are few, thousands risk aid dependency.

Tanzania is also a country of solutions. In the first half of 2019 over 2,800 refugees were resettled, mostly to the USA and Canada, while 14,000 Burundians voluntarily returned to areas of origin.

Main Highlights