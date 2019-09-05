UNHCR Tanzania Factsheet: April – July 2019
For over 60 years Tanzania has played a key role in providing asylum and finding solutions for people fleeing unrest who arrive at the country’s borders.
Over 86 per cent of the 305,921 refugees in Tanzania live in camps where UNHCR and partners provide assistance. As the situation protracts and out-of-camp solutions are few, thousands risk aid dependency.
Tanzania is also a country of solutions. In the first half of 2019 over 2,800 refugees were resettled, mostly to the USA and Canada, while 14,000 Burundians voluntarily returned to areas of origin.
Main Highlights
The response faces the complex challenges of an unpredictable protection environment and chronic underfunding in the context of regional emergencies compounding local development needs.
UNHCR is actively seeking sustainable energy solutions for refugees in Tanzania. Almost 62,000 camp-based refugee families and over 4,400 families in the villages close to the camps received new fuel-efficient stoves in the first half of 2019. This amounts to 84 per cent of refugee families in camps with access to a more sustainable methods of cooking. On average, the stoves use 50 per cent less firewood than the older stoves, contributing to efforts to combat deforestation in the Kigoma region. As refugees need to take half as many firewood-collection trips, their exposure to possible attendant protection risks also drops.
The Tanzania operation has one of the highest resettlement rates globally. Some 2,128 refugees were resettled this quarter, bringing the total number of refugees resettled from Tanzania to 6,248 since January 2018.
Voluntary returns to Burundi have slowed across the region, with 8,826 people assisted to voluntarily repatriate from Tanzania this quarter. While UNHCR does not promote voluntary repatriation, it supports the exercise to ensure all returns are safe, dignified and the result of a free and informed choice, and retains a presence on both sides of the border to assist people who choose to return.