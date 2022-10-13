UNHCR Tanzania Factsheet: 30 September 2022

Tanzania has a long history of hosting refugees. Currently, the country hosts 248,244 refugees and asylum-seekers (as of 31 August 2022), mainly from Burundi and DR Congo.The strict encampment policy limits refugees’ freedom of movement, access to employment and public services-leaving them overwhelmingly dependent on humanitarian assistance. Chronic under funding continues to hamper the humanitarian response. More funding is required to address the needs of refugees and asylum-seekers in Tanzania.