UNESCO, Zanzibar Institute of Education Officially launch the Teacher’s Training Manuals on Lifeskills-based SRH, HIV & GBV prevention Education

UNESCO has joined hands with the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar through its Ministry of Education and Vocational Training, to enhance the provision of quality education on age and culturally-appropriate life skills-based Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH), HIV, and Gender Based Violence (GBV) prevention in both primary and secondary schools.

In collaboration with the Zanzibar Institute of Education (ZIE), UNESCO through “Our Rights, Our Lives, Our Future (O3) project”, supported the development of a reference tool (manual) to guide teachers to effectively teach issues of Life Skills Based- SRH, HIV, and GBV prevention that are in core subjects. This will enhance access to scientifically accurate age & culturally-appropriate Life skills-based SRH, HIV, and Gender Based Violence prevention education in Zanzibar.

With the power of education to transform young people’s lives and the community around them, Society can achieve inclusive and transformative education when students are safe, healthy, and free from all forms of violence and discrimination. Speaking during the launch of the event on November 14, 2022, at Bububu Zanzibar, UNESCO Dar es Salaam Head of Office, Mr. Michel Toto emphasized the importance of health and well-being of learners, he underscored that “Healthy and happy learners learn better, while poor health can have a harmful effect on school attendance and academic performance”.

Early childbearing, violence including gender-based and sexual violence as well as insufficient knowledge on Sexual and reproductive health are among the main challenges that adolescents and young people in Tanzania still face. Speaking during the launch, the guest of honor, Deputy Minister of Education and Vocational Training Hon. Ali Abdulgullam Hussein commented that “The manuals will help Teachers to have up-to-date scientifically accurate and culturally appropriate knowledge on Life-skills-based Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH), HIV/AIDS, and Gender Based Violence prevention information that will help our students manage the challenges affecting their education journey”.

The ceremony was attended by key partners including the Ministry of Education and vocational training, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Community Development Gender, Elderly and Children, Zanzibar Aids Commission, Religious leaders, Teachers, Students, CSOs, and UN partners.

UNESCO O3 project directly contributes to the Quality Education, Good Health and Well being, and Gender Equality Sustainable Development Goals.