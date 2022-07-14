TRAFIG practice note no. 12: In the shoes of a Congolese refugee: Online game helps to understand urban refugees' legal struggles

The TRAFIG team developed an interactive story-based online simulation to sensitise practitioners and the public to the multiple challenges urban refugees in Dar es Salaam face. Feedback workshops with refugees, government officials and other local stakeholders in Tanzania and with scholars and students in the Netherlands helped to refine the game and draw key lessons from the method.

TRAFIG practice note no. 12 presents the online game and the lessons learned from three feedback workshops. You can download it here.

More information on the game is available in our TRAFIG toolkit section.

Authors: Janemary Ruhundwa, Jochem Scheelings, Gladness Muyaga, Sapin Makengele and Catherina Wilson

Please cite as: Ruhundwa, J. et al. (2022). In the shoes of a Congolese refugee: Online game helps to understand urban refugees' legal struggles (TRAFIG practice note 12): BICC. DOI: 10.5281/zenodo.6798698