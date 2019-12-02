Tanzania: Vulnerability Assessment Committee Results 2019

Overview

Tanzania had a late onset of rains and some parts of the country experienced extended dry spells, which affected crop production. Crop pests and market-related challenges were also recorded.

In February 2019, an IPC Chronic Food Insecurity Analysis, conducted in 13 out of 31 regions, found that about 2.9 million people were chronically food insecure. Of these, 2.2 million people (13 per cent of the total/rural population) were in IPC Level 3 (moderate), while 740,000 (4 per cent) were experiencing IPC Level 4 (severe). In June 2019, about 25 per cent of districts (46) were identified as having vulnerable pockets, compared to 5 per cent in 2018. Contributing factors to chronic food insecurity include unsustainable livelihood strategies, high dependency on a single source of livelihood, low literacy rates, poor sanitation and unimproved infrastructure.