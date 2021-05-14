Tanzania: Tropical Storm Jobo - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA), DREF n° MDRTZ029

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

This DREF operation is being launched in preparedness of Tropical Storm Jobo is expected to make landfall in the Indian Ocean coastal area of Tanzania on the 26 of April 2021. Classified as an unusual tropical cyclone due to the possibilities of making landfall in the region of Dar es Salaam, with the last tropical cyclone making landfall in Dar es Salaam being in 1952, Tropical Storm Jobo is expected to bring heavy rains, as much as 200mm or a month’s worth of rainfall, and heavy winds. The cyclone currently has a maximum sustained wind speed of 93 km/h. The expected region to be directly affected include Mtwara, Lindi, Dar es Salaam and Pwani. Even though the impacts are expected to escalate to other inland regions such as Morogoro, Dodoma, and Ruvuma.

The tropical storm is expected to cause high swells, rough sea conditions, heavy rain fall, strong winds and flooding. Increase of rain is expected in Dar es Salaam, Tanga, Pemba, Lindi, Pwani, Morogoro, Mtwara regions and to the south coast of Tanzania and around Lake Victoria (UNOCHA update). Strong winds are expected along the coast and most at risk areas are in the central and south coast of Tanzania, Mtwara region (total population: 1,270,854 people), Dar es Salaam region (total population: 6,400,000), Pwani region (total population: 1,265,500) and Lindi region (total population: 864,652 people).

Tanzania Red Cross Society (TRCS) seeks support through the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to prepare for effective response, through mobilisation of volunteer network to conduct Early Warning Early Action activities, to mobilise Disaster Preparedness stock, to manage the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), to identify evacuation centres together with the government and start evacuation. Also, the DREF will ensure resources to conduct detailed assessments of the needs on the ground after the expected impact of the tropical storm, which will inform any strategy changes in the operation.