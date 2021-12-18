Tanzania: Tropical Storm Jobo DREF Operation n° MDRTZ029 - Final Report

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Starting from 20 April 2021, Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) forecasted Tropical Storm (TS) Jobo which was expected to make landfall in four (4) cyclone-prone coastal regions, including Dar es Salaam, Pwani, Lindi, and Mtwara.

On 23 April, the Tanzania Red Cross Society (TRCS) was granted DREF funding of CHF 56,440 to prepare for effective response in four (4) regions of Dar es Salaam, Pwani, Lindi and Mtwara. The timeframe for this was one month.

From 29 to 30April 2021, TS Jobo made landfall, bringing heavy rains and strong winds resulting in flash floods that affected more than 6,005 households (30,001 people) and claimed 22 lives. The effects were felt across eight (8) regions: Dar es salaam (374 HH affected), Mbeya (614 HH), Shinyanga (295 HH), Kagera (531 HH),

Kilimanjaro (3,795 HH), Manyara (164 HH) Zanzibar Island (100 HH) and Morogoro (228 HH).

On 13 May, Operations Update 1 was published with an additional allocation of CHF 250,743 to extend the implementation timeframe by two months and to strengthen TRCS response to the affected households as per increased needs.

Cumulatively, the total DREF amount allocated to TRCS was CHF 307,183 and 97% of the received funding was spent to reach a total of 35,000 people of which 7,280 people (1,456 HH) were reached directly.