Tanzania
Tanzania: Sauti Mpya - New Voices: CSOs-media partnership for amplifying youth and women’s voice - Infographic #01
OVERALL OBEJECTIVE
To contribute to strengthen CSOs role in promoting women's and youth's freedom of expression, access to information and awareness on fundamental freedoms (SDG 5 and 16).
SPECIFIC OBEJECTIVE
To promote CSOs-media partnerships and dialogue with Local Authorities (LAs) to increase media coverage of human rights issues and quality of reporting, with particular focus on challenges to women and youth's rights.
PROJECTS OUTCOMES
Improved CSOs’ capacity in dealing with media stakeholders and young reporters’ knowledge, skills and competences in human rights reporting.
Effective collaboration between CSOs and media established and increased production, diffusion and accessibility of independent media products covering challenges to fundamental rights.
Enhanced networking and constructive dialogue amongst local authorities, media stakeholders and CSOs, particularly those representing women and youth.