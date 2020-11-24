Tanzania - Market Functionality Assessment Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, July 2020

COUNTRY CONTEXT

COVID-19 pandemic continues to pose devastating global health crisis, with over 17 confirmed cases globally as of early July 2020.

The pandemic has seriously impacted the social economic situation and livelihoods of the people especially in sub-Saharan Africa.

While Tanzania did not impose a total local down, the government closed schools, suspended international flights and banned all public gatherings before lifting the restrictions in June. Although all social and economic activities are back to normal, there has been no empirical evidence of eradication of Corona virus in the country.

The urban poor were more susceptible to COVID-19 infection due to living conditions, and to the socio-economic effects of COVID19 since about 80% of the urban population depend on informal livelihood activities with unreliable income sources.