Tanzania launches new climate project

The United Republic of Tanzania has launched the second phase of the Global Framework for Climate Services (GFCS) Adaption Programme in Africa project with the aim of increasing resilience of people most vulnerable to the impacts of weather and climate-related hazards.

The multi-agency project, funded by the government of Norway, prioritizes the climate sensitive sectors of disaster risk reduction, food security and health. It focuses on the provision of high-quality and reliable climate services, including downscaled, localized forecasts.

The first phase of the project ran from 2014 to 2017. The second phase was launched at a ceremony in Dar es Salaam on 18 September. It will be implemented in collaboration with the Tanzania Red Cross Society and Intenational Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies; the World Health Organization; the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly; Tanzania World Food Program; the Ministry of Agriculture; and Tanzania Meteorological Agency.

Faustin Kamuzora, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy and Coordination) and Chair of the Tanzania Disaster Management Council said the project has come at the right time as it will compliment on the ongoing Government efforts in adaptation to climate change impacts and disaster risk management.

He welcomed the improved provision of accurate, reliable and timely weather and climate related information and products so as to help the society to manage climate related hazards.

“I am pleased that in few past years the accuracy of forecasts issued by the Tanzania Meteorological Agency stands at 80% and above. In particular the past March to May season the accuracy reached 96%,” said Mr Kamuzora.

Agnes Kijazi, Director-General of the Tanzania Meteorological Agency appreciated the continued support offered by the Government of Tanzania, the Government of Norway, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and all the implementing partners.

Ms Kijazi pointed out that the next phase of the project will build on achievements made over the past four years.

“The Phase II project activities have also been aligned with the current potential gaps in climate services as stipulated in the National Framework for Climate Services (NFCS) as per user needs and the five years development plan of the country,” said Ms Kijazi.

“Weather and climate services are an essential solution to the climate crisis the world is facing. These services are critical to the success of the Sendai Framework on disaster risk reduction and the Paris Agreement on climate change and they directly underpin the achievement of several of the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Erica Allis of WMO and the GFCS.

The representative from the Norwegian Embassy in Dar es Salaam, Yassin Mkwizu, urged all partners to make use of lessons learnt, user feedback, and best practices acquired during the implementation of Phase I.