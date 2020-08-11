Tanzania + 2 more
Tanzania, Kigoma – August 2020: COVID-19 rapid needs assessment of older people
Summary
The Tanzanian government has not released aggregate numbers of COVID-19 cases or deaths since April 29. However, anecdotal information suggests that since then the number of cases and deaths continue to rise. While currently there are no cases of COVID-19 in the three camps where HelpAge is working with refugees from Burundi and the Democratic Republic of Congo the potential impact of a COVID-19 outbreak in the camps could be devastating. To better understand how the virus is affecting older people and to determine future programming needs, a multi-sector Rapid Needs Assessment was done in Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli refugee camps in Kigoma, Tanzania.
Key findings
46% of the older persons interviewed have not been able to access health services since the onset of COVID-19, yet 64% have at least one health condition.
63% of the older persons interviewed confirmed their preferred method of receiving COVID-19 information was by radio, followed by loudspeaker 53% and community meetings 47%.
62% of the older persons interviewed noted a lack of adequate WASH facilities, such as bathrooms and toilets.
71% of the respondents said they felt worried, nervous, or anxious ”All of the time” or “Most of the time”. While 67% of older people surveyed felt depressed either “All of the time” or “Most of the time”.