Tanzania Insights: The right to health and access to universal health coverage for older people

Executive summary

In Tanzania, the proportion of disease attributed to non-communicable diseases (NCDs) doubled between 1990 and 2015; and in 2016 NCDs were estimated to account for just over one-third of all deaths.

Predictably, the literature shows that the impact of NCDs in Tanzania is disproportionately high among people aged 50 and older. In the same way that the benefits of overall economic growth in Tanzania have not been spread evenly across sociodemographic and age groups, health status and access to healthcare have also been unevenly distributed.

Older people were found to experience formidable barriers related to availability, accessibility and acceptability of good-quality healthcare services. This is despite the government’s long history of political commitment to healthcare for its citizens, which stretches back to Tanzania’s independence in the 1960s, and policies and recent reforms, all of which are notable.

The health system in Tanzania needs to adapt to these epidemiological changes and address inequalities in access to ensure older people’s right to health is realised. Access to universal health coverage (UHC), a global priority under the United Nations 2030 Agenda and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), is a key part of the realignment of health systems required to ensure older people’s right to health.

Tanzania Insights is a companion to the Global AgeWatch Insights report, The right to health for older people, the right to be counted (globalagewatch.org). It assesses the extent to which older people can realise their right to health and are included in UHC efforts in Tanzania.

The findings are a result of literature and data reviews, as well as indepth interviews and focus group discussions with older people and stakeholders in Tanzania.