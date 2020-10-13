Tanzania + 2 more

Tanzania Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (July-September 2020)

Highlights

  • UNICEF Tanzania’s humanitarian appeal has a funding gap of US$ 10 million to continue supporting the provision of life-saving services linked to multiple risks of COVID-19, floods and refugee children hosted in three camps in Kigoma region.

  • A total of 6,288 unaccompanied and separated children have been assisted through tailored case management services through UNICEF support. Another 5,055 children were provided with community-based mental health and psychosocial support services.

  • About 1.4 million households and over 5 million people were reached with key COVID-19 prevention messages including education on other essential services through a collaboration with Benjamin Mkapa Foundation.

  • Over 28,000 refugee children were vaccinated against measles, rubella and polio in collaboration with partners.

  • UNICEF supported the treatment of 103 refugee children with severe acute malnutrition and reached 17,000 children with vitamin A supplementation.

  • A total of 13 million school children reported back to school following UNICEF support to community campaigns to ensure all school-aged children return to school by end of September.

  • UNICEF distributed water and sanitation supplies benefitting 140,000 refugees, promoting handwashing and environmental sanitation.

  • More than 10,000 children, adolescents and pregnant women living with HIV have been supported by UNICEF to access HIV services during COVID-19 pandemic including accessing to prevention messages

