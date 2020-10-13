Tanzania Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 (July-September 2020)

Highlights

UNICEF Tanzania’s humanitarian appeal has a funding gap of US$ 10 million to continue supporting the provision of life-saving services linked to multiple risks of COVID-19, floods and refugee children hosted in three camps in Kigoma region.

A total of 6,288 unaccompanied and separated children have been assisted through tailored case management services through UNICEF support. Another 5,055 children were provided with community-based mental health and psychosocial support services.

About 1.4 million households and over 5 million people were reached with key COVID-19 prevention messages including education on other essential services through a collaboration with Benjamin Mkapa Foundation.

Over 28,000 refugee children were vaccinated against measles, rubella and polio in collaboration with partners.

UNICEF supported the treatment of 103 refugee children with severe acute malnutrition and reached 17,000 children with vitamin A supplementation.

A total of 13 million school children reported back to school following UNICEF support to community campaigns to ensure all school-aged children return to school by end of September.

UNICEF distributed water and sanitation supplies benefitting 140,000 refugees, promoting handwashing and environmental sanitation.