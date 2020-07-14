Tanzania Humanitarian Situation Report No. 2 (January - June 2020)

Situation in Numbers

136,422 refugee children in need of humanitarian assistance (UNHCR April 2020)

286,158 refugees and asylum seekers in need (UNHCR, April 2020)

70 per cent (40.5M) target Population in Mainland and Zanzibar (COVID-19) (MOHCDGEC, June 2020)

509 confirmed cases, 21 deaths (as of 29 April 2020 for Mainland; 7 May 2020 for Zanzibar)

Highlights

UNICEF Tanzania is appealing for US$ 19.8 million to sustain and continue supporting provision of life-saving services as a result of multiple risks of COVID-19, floods and refugee children hosted in three refugees camps in Kigoma region.

Over 15 million community members were reached with COVID-19 prevention and mitigation messages through outdoor messages through UNICEF support in collaboration with the Tanzania Red Cross Society.

Approximately 2.5 million school children in Mainland and Zanzibar were using multimedia learning platforms through UNICEF support following school closure due to COVID-19.

Access to safe water was provided to 91,151 refugees while 20,000 school children benefitted from sanitation services across the three camps through UNICEF support in collaboration with partners.

During the reporting period, a total of 6,232 unaccompanied and separated children (including 2,737 girls) were supported through tailored case management.

About 83,000 refugee children are supported to access learning materials across the three refugee camps.

With UNICEF support, about 20,000 refugee children have been vaccinated against measles and rubella in health facilities and in the refugee communities.