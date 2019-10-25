Tanzania Humanitarian Situation Report (July-September 2019)

• With support from UNICEF, Plan International and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) have identified, assessed and placed 7,687 unaccompanied and separated children with foster families.

• UNICEF supported polio and measles vaccinations reaching 16,475 refugee children to prevent childhood illnesses.

• More than 98,233 refugee school children have benefitted from teaching and learning materials with support from UNICEF.

• UNICEF supported the provision of vitamin A supplementation (VAS) to 848 Burundian children aged six to 59 months. A total of 233 refugee children and 28 hosting community children with severe acute malnutrition (SAM) were admitted into therapeutic programmes. The performance of the SAM Programme is within the Sphere norms (cure rate of 75 per cent).

• UNICEF in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners supported the government to revise the National Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) preparedness plan and participated in the revision of Standard Operating Procedures for all pillars.

Situation in Numbers

305,921 Number of refugees and asylum seekers (Burundians and Congolese) in three camps and in hosting villages and settlements in Tanzania. (UNHCR, 31 st July 2019)

269,583 Number of refugees in three camps.

148,271 (55 %) Number of refugee children requiring humanitarian assistance.

53,917 (20 %) Number of children under five years old living in the three refugee camps.

74,099 Number of refugees voluntarily returned to Burundi of the 91,057 registered since September 2017.

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Refugee Response

Tanzania is currently hosting 305,9211 refugees and 36,338 asylum seekers in Kigoma Region (northwest Tanzania). Most of the refugees are Burundians (183,707) and Congolese (79,313), in addition to a small number of mixed nationalities. The remaining 36,338 are asylum seekers living in Kigoma villages and in settlement villages in nearby regions. Children represent 55 per cent of the refugee population, and 7,500 are separated and unaccompanied children.

Currently the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is carrying out a validation exercise which has been completed in Nyarugusu and is ongoing in Mtendeli and Nduta camps. The exercise, which is overseen by the Deputy Director of the Refugee Services Department, is expected to be completed by the end of September 2019 and will provide more accurate population figures for planning of space and services.

By September, a total of 74,099 refugees (43 per cent adults and 57 per cent children) have been assisted to return voluntarily to Burundi. This represents a significant portion of the 91,057 refugees who have been registered to return since September 2017, when the Volrep program started. There have been many withdrawals and no-shows for final departure; however, registrations are ongoing in the three camps.

Beginning in July 2019, the general food distribution by the World Food Programme (WFP) was distributed at 96 per cent of the full basket. At the time of this report, super cereals for refugees with special needs were provided at 50 per cent due to shortages, and efforts are underway to achieve 100 per cent provision by August/September 2019. Suspension of some businesses owned by refugees and the closure of markets between the refugee camps and hosting communities has affected refugee involvement in livelihood activities.

During the reporting period, the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) was ongoing and four cases were confirmed in Uganda. This prompted a strengthening of EVD preparedness measures in Tanzania. UNICEF staff from the country office and regional office worked closely with the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners to revise and re-prioritize the National EVD plan and budget and reviewing Standard Operating Procedures for all pillars.