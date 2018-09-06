Tanzania Humanitarian Situation Report (July - August 2018)

HIGHLIGHTS

UNICEF supported the vaccination of over 5,500 under-5 refugee children (966 Congolese; 4,576 Burundians) against polio and measles.

Between July and August 2018, 7,541 unaccompanied and separated children have received child protection assistance from Plan International and the International Rescue Committee (IRC) through UNICEF support.

A high-level visit of the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) Assistant High Commissioner for Protection took place in August focusing on voluntary repatriation and maintaining asylum space in Tanzania.

SITUATION IN NUMBERS

298,201 # of refugees and asylum seekers,

Burundians and Congolese, in three camps (UNHCR, 31 July 2018)

160,931 (54 per cent) # of refugee children requiring humanitarian assistance

59,604 (20 per cent) # of under 5 children living in the three refugee camps

44,075 # of refugees voluntarily returned to Burundi of the 74,561 registered as of 17 August 2018

Situation Overview and Humanitarian Needs

Tanzania is hosting 340,669 refugees and asylum seekers (298,021 in camps) with the majority being from Burundi (213,875) and the Democratic Republic of Congo – DRC - (84,146) as reported in the latest UNHCR population update. Fifty-four per cent of the refugee population are children, and more than 7,500 are unaccompanied and separated children (2,881 and 4,660 respectively). Refugees in Tanzania are hosted in three camps (Nyarugusu, Mtendeli and Nduta) all of which are overcrowded. The camps have a limited number of classrooms, health and nutrition facilities are overstretched and WASH facilities in schools and in Child Friendly Spaces (CFS) are overwhelmed. Malaria is the leading cause of morbidity, accounting for 30 per cent of all outpatient visits in camp health facilities during this reporting period.

Between July and August 2018, there were no additional refugee arrivals from DRC or Burundi. In addition, there has been a 55 per cent increase in the number of refugees signing up for voluntary return to Burundi from the first quarter of 2018 to 31 July 2018. This might have been due to public meetings conducted by the local government authorities with refugees, United Nations (UN) agencies, international and non-governmental organizations and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in Kigoma from 25-27 July 2018 in which government authorities promoted voluntary return of Burundian refugees. The UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Protection, Mr. Volker Türk, completed his four-day visit (13-16 August 2018) in Tanzania emphasizing that freedom of choice is paramount in every refugee’s decision to return to his/her home country. From September 2017 to July 2018, 40,287 refugees have returned, 27,183 in 2018.

Despite the lack of new arrivals over the past two months, the contexts in the DRC and Burundi remain volatile with the likelihood that new influxes could spill into Tanzania during the remainder of 2018. The security situation in the DRC is fragile due to ongoing clashes causing large internal displacements which may be heightened by the upcoming Presidential election planned towards year-end. Even without counting new arrivals, the refugee population continues to grow, with up to 1,000 babies born each month across the three camps.

As Tanzania has hosted refugees for over 50 years, more efforts are being made to strengthen national systems to provide basic services for refugees, as well as focusing on development gaps in refugee hosting communities via the UN Kigoma Joint Programme (UN KJP) and the 2016-2021 United Nations Assistance Development Plan 11. UNICEF participated in the regular quarterly coordination meeting for the UN KJP Theme Leads to discuss progress in project implementation including challenges encountered by partners. Partners agreed to establish a coordination mechanism to link/incorporate the host communities into the existing local government structures to ensure ownership and sustainability.

According to the Ministry of Health and the World Health Organization (WHO), new cases of cholera emerged from Ngorongoro, Monduli and Longido districts in Arusha region; Momba district in Songwe region and Sumbawanga district in Rukwa region. Cumulatively, a total of 32,283 cases including 534 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the outbreak in August 2015. Of these, a total of 3,467 cases and 66 deaths (case fatality rate – CFR - 1.9 per cent) have been reported in 2018. UNICEF through the National Cholera Task Team is supporting communities at risk and those affected through community education and awareness raising regarding prevention and control of cholera through village and school meetings and local media outlets. Public health law enforcement has been strengthened through environmental health officers with temporary closure of food vendors that are not in compliance with regulations. UNICEF also supports training and mentorship of health workers in case management.

Following the recently reported Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) outbreak in the eastern part of the DRC, Tanzania has intensified its preparedness measures and has installed thermo scanners in all ports of entry along the borders with the DRC. International airports of Dar es Salaam, Kilimanjaro and Songwe have been placed on alert. Surveillance and control measures have been strengthened and training on early detection and reporting has been conducted for the Regional and Community Health Management Teams (R/CHMT) from five regions at risk: Kigoma, Kagera, Katavi, Mwanza, Rukwa and Songwe. Contingency supplies have been provided to Kigoma, Kagera, Katavi, Rukwa and Songwe regions to support the health teams. Community awareness and sensitization on the potential threat of the EVD, signs and symptoms and actions required have been released/disseminated through press releases by the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children and social media with the support of the National Social Mobilization Task team.

UNICEF participated in the joint assessment visits to the ports of entry in Kigoma conducted by the Ministry of Health - Ebola task force team and RHMT which also conducted a capacity and gaps analysis in the five regions at risk.