Tanzania: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - Updated March 31, 2020

Conflict and insecurity in neighboring countries have led thousands of refugees—many of whom face acute food insecurity—to seek shelter in the United Republic of Tanzania. Persistent dry conditions and Fall Armyworm infestations have contributed to higher levels of food insecurity in the country.

SITUATION

• Political instability, insecurity, and violence in neighboring Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have driven thousands of refugees to seek assistance in Tanzania. As of January 2020, more than 285,000 refugees and asylum-seekers from Burundi and the DRC were sheltering in Tanzania, according to the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

• Refugees and asylum-seekers are primarily based in northwestern Tanzania’s Katavi, Kigoma, and Tabora regions. Approximately 85 percent of refugees and asylum-seekers reside in camps, including more than 136,000 people who live in Kigoma’s Nyarugusu camp, near the Burundi–Tanzania border, according to UNHCR.

• Approximately 985,000 people across 16 districts will likely experience Crisis (IPC 3) or worse levels of acute food insecurity through April, according to the most recent IPC analysis.* The IPC analysis reports that persistent dry conditions and Fall Armyworm infestations during the 2018/2019 agricultural season reduced household food production in some areas, contributing to elevated levels of acute food insecurity.

• Many refugees and asylum seekers have limited access to livelihood opportunities and remain largely dependent on humanitarian assistance.

Refugee camp residents often struggle to afford enough nutritious food, which contributes to a high prevalence of malnutrition among young children, who make up nearly 60 percent of the refugee and asylumseeker population.