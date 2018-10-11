Tanzania: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 30, 2018

Political instability and violence in neighboring Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have driven thousands of refugees into Tanzania. As of July 2018, there were an estimated 341,000 refugees and asylum-seekers in Tanzania, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reports. Approximately three-quarters of this population is Burundian; in addition, more than 84,000 Congolese have sought shelter in the country, primarily in northwest Tanzania’s Nyarugusu refugee camp. In addition, following an agreement between Burundi, Tanzania, and UNHCR in August 2017, more than 40,000 Burundians had voluntarily returned to their country as of July 2018.