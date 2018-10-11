11 Oct 2018

Tanzania: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 30, 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 30 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (243.14 KB)

Situation

  • Refugees and other vulnerable communities in Tanzania face persistent food insecurity, despite rapid economic growth and domestic agricultural production that meets national food requirements, according to the UN World Food Program (WFP).

  • Political instability and violence in neighboring Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have driven thousands of refugees into Tanzania. As of July 2018, there were an estimated 341,000 refugees and asylum-seekers in Tanzania, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) reports. Approximately three-quarters of this population is Burundian; in addition, more than 84,000 Congolese have sought shelter in the country, primarily in northwest Tanzania’s Nyarugusu refugee camp. In addition, following an agreement between Burundi, Tanzania, and UNHCR in August 2017, more than 40,000 Burundians had voluntarily returned to their country as of July 2018.

  • Food production remains sufficient enough to keep food insecurity to Minimal (IPC 1) levels among Tanzanians, according to a recent Southern African Development Community vulnerability assessment. The largest need for food assistance is among refugee populations located in camps, who have limited livelihood opportunities and are heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance for their day-to-day needs.

