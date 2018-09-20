20 Sep 2018

Tanzania: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - September 19, 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 19 Sep 2018
Download PDF (192 KB)

SITUATION

• Refugees and other vulnerable communities in Tanzania face persistent food insecurity, despite rapid economic growth and domestic agricultural production that meets national food requirements, according to the UN World Food Program (WFP).

• Political instability and violence in neighboring Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have driven thousands of refugees into Tanzania. The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that nearly 256,000 Burundians have taken refuge in Tanzania since conflict broke out in the capital of Bujumbura in April 2015. Over 84,000 Congolese have sought shelter, primarily in northwest Tanzania’s Nyarugusu refugee camp. As of July 2018, more than 40,000 Burundians have voluntarily returned to their country, bringing the total number of refugees and asylum-seekers in Tanzania to approximately 341,000, according to the UNHCR.

• Food production remains sufficient enough to keep food insecurity to Minimal (IPC 1) levels among Tanzanians, according to a recent Southern African Development Community vulnerability assessment. The largest need for food assistance is among refugee populations located in camps, who have limited livelihood opportunities and are heavily dependent on humanitarian assistance for their day-to-day needs.

*The Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) is a standardized tool that aims to classify the severity and magnitude of food insecurity. The IPC scale, which is comparable across countries, ranges from Minimal (IPC 1) to Famine (IPC 5).

RESPONSE

• With support from USAID’s Office of Food for Peace (FFP), WFP provides emergency assistance through general food distributions, whereby refugees receive monthly rations of food and specialized nutrition products purchased from local, regional and U.S. markets. WFP also provides pregnant and lactating women, children younger than 5 years of age and hospital in-patients with supplementary feeding programs for the prevention and treatment of malnutrition. In 2017, WFP reached more than 300,000 individuals with FFP support in Tanzania, over half of whom were younger than 18 years of age.

