Tanzania: Food Assistance Fact Sheet - July 9, 2018

SITUATION

• Political instability, insecurity, and violence in neighboring Burundi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) have driven thousands of vulnerable refugees to seek assistance in Tanzania. As of April 2019, nearly 320,000 refugees and asylum-seekers from Burundi and the DRC were sheltering in Tanzania, according to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

• Nearly 87 percent of refugees and asylum-seekers live in camps in Tanzania’s Katavi, Kigoma, and Tabora regions, including more than 150,000 people who live in Kigoma’s Nyarugusu camp, near the Burundi–Tanzania border.

• Refugees and asylum-seekers in Tanzania lack access to livelihood opportunities and remain largely dependent on humanitarian assistance. In particular, refugee camp residents struggle to afford enough nutritious food, which contributes to a high prevalence of malnutrition among young children.

RESPONSE

• With support from USAID’s Office of Food for Peace, the UN World Food Program (WFP) provides emergency food assistance to refugees and asylum-seekers sheltering in camps throughout the country. This assistance includes locally and regionally sourced in-kind food rations, U.S.-grown in-kind food aid, and cash transfers for food. Purchasing maize, pulses, and vegetable oil locally in Tanzania, or providing cash transfers with which refugees can purchase food from markets near the camps, supports the economy and local Tanzanian farmers.

• WFP also provides nutrition assistance—including specialized nutritional commodities—to children younger than five years of age, pregnant and lactating women, and hospital in-patients, to prevent and treat acute malnutrition. As of May 2019, WFP was assisting nearly 260,000 Burundian and Congolese refugees sheltering in Kigoma’s Mtendeli, Nduta, and Nyarugusu refugee camps.