Tanzania - Floods update (TMA, NOAA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 5 February 2020)
Heavy rain has been affecting southern Tanzania, particularly Lindi, Iringa, Ruvuma, and Mtwara regions over the last week, causing rivers to overflow and triggering floods.
Media report 21 fatalities across Kilwa, Liwale, and Ruangwa Districts (Lindi Region). In addition, more than 15,000 people have been displaced and around 1,750 houses destroyed.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast.