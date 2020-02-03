Tanzania - Floods update (TMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 February 2020)

Floods have been affecting Lindi, Iringa, Ruvuma, Mtwara regions in southern Tanzania since 27 January, leading to an increasing number of fatalities.

According to media reports, 13 people died in the southern District of Kilwa (Lindi Region) and at least 15,000 have been displaced, 8,000 of whom are currently sheltered in evacuation centres. 3 people died in Tungamalenga village, Iringa and several houses were destroyed. Flood waters extensively damaged farmland and killed livestock across 16 villages of Kilwa.