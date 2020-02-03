03 Feb 2020

Tanzania - Floods update (TMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 3 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 Feb 2020

  • Floods have been affecting Lindi, Iringa, Ruvuma, Mtwara regions in southern Tanzania since 27 January, leading to an increasing number of fatalities.

  • According to media reports, 13 people died in the southern District of Kilwa (Lindi Region) and at least 15,000 have been displaced, 8,000 of whom are currently sheltered in evacuation centres. 3 people died in Tungamalenga village, Iringa and several houses were destroyed. Flood waters extensively damaged farmland and killed livestock across 16 villages of Kilwa.

  • An alert for heavy rain has been issued for southern regions Lindi, Iringa, Ruvuma, Mtwara from 3-4 February.

