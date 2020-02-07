07 Feb 2020

Tanzania - Floods update (TMA, GDACS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 07 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 07 Feb 2020 View Original
  • Heavy rain and floods continue to affect most parts of Tanzania, particularly the Lindi, Mwanza, Morogoro and Manyara regions, leading to at least 40 fatalities.
  • According to media reports, 21 people were killed by floods in Lindi (south-east Tanzania) and 9 in Mwanza (north-west Tanzania) and 3 in Manyara (north-eastern Tanzania). In Morogoro (central-east Tanzania) 7 people died after flooding occurred in Mvomero and Malinyi districts.
  • More than 15,000 people have been displaced and around 1,750 houses destroyed.
  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast over the already affected regions.

