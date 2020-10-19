Skip to main content
Tanzania
Tanzania - Floods (TMA, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 19 October 2020)
- Format
- News and Press Release
- Source
-
- Posted
- Originally published
- Origin
- View original
- Flooding triggered by heavy rain has been reported since 12 October in Dar es Salaam Region (central-eastern Tanzania), resulting in fatalities and damage.
- According to media, at least 12 people died in Ilala District and Msimbazi Valley. Several areas of Dar es Salaam have been flooded, causing transport and service disruptions.
- Light to moderate rain is forecast over north-western Tanzania on 19-21 October.
Related Content