Tanzania

Tanzania - Floods (TMA, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 19 October 2020)

  • Flooding triggered by heavy rain has been reported since 12 October in Dar es Salaam Region (central-eastern Tanzania), resulting in fatalities and damage.
  • According to media, at least 12 people died in Ilala District and Msimbazi Valley. Several areas of Dar es Salaam have been flooded, causing transport and service disruptions.
  • Light to moderate rain is forecast over north-western Tanzania on 19-21 October.

