Tanzania - Floods (TMA, FloodList, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 4 May 2022)
- Since late April, heavy rainfall has caused flooding in Mbeya and Songwe Regions in southern Tanzania, leading to casualties.
- According to media reports, five people have died and five others are missing. Thousands of individuals have been displaced, while at least 700 houses have been damaged or destroyed by floodwaters. Other buildings (including education centres), roads, bridges, and agricultural crops sustained damage.
- One of the worst affected areas includes Kyela District (Mbeya Region), where three people died and more than 3,000 people have been displaced. The overflow of the Songwe River damaged transportation routes, cutting off communications in various areas.
- Warnings for strong winds and high waves have been issued for coastal areas in Tanzania. On 4-5 May, light to moderate rainfall is forecast over northern Tanzania.