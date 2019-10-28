Tanzania - Floods (Tanzania Meteorological Authority, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 28 Oct 2019 — View Original
- Floods have affected the north-east of Tanzania since last week.
- According to media reports, 14 people died in Handeni district (Tanga Region). Since mid October, several floods have led to a total death toll of 44. In addition, a number of houses, roads, bridges and crop farms have been damaged.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the central and northern regions.