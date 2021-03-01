Tanzania - Floods (Tanzania Meteorological Agency, CatNat, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 March 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting north-western Tanzania since 24 February, causing rivers and lakes to overflow, and triggering floods that have resulted in evacuations and damage. The most affected areas are the Kagera Region, bordering east with Lake Victoria and the Kigoma Region, bordering west with Lake Tanganyika. Both Lakes have experienced rising water levels.

Media report, as of 1 March, around 600 displaced people and a number of damaged roads and bridges across Bukoba Municipality (Kagera Region). In addition, around 60 displaced households and a number of damaged buildings were reported across Kigoma Municipality (Kigoma Region).

Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over southern Kagera, and over the whole Kigoma.