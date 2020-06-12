Tanzania: Floods - Operation Update 1 (DREF n° MDRTZ027)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

On 8 May, TRCS launched a DREF operation of 196,796 CHF to support 10,540 people (2,108 households) affected by the floods in Kilimanjaro, Kagera, Katavi, Mara and Rukwa. Indeed, these locations experienced flooding from the 22 to 26 April 2020 as a result of increased rainfall, displacing thousands of people.

Following these flooding events, Tanzania Red Cross regional branches and local Government Authorities (LGAs) in the respective areas launched joint rescue operations and conducted rapid assessments. The 5,500 most vulnerable and affected people (1,100 households) have been targeted with the distribution of household items through this DREF operation and a total of 10,540 (2,108 HH) are being reached with WASH and Health response. The planned detailed assessments have been finalized and based on its findings, the operational strategy has been revised, and the number of total affected households have been updated as per table 1.

The flooding resulted in loss of livelihoods and serious infrastructural damage. Destruction of roads and bridges hampered the speed with which the assessments could be conducted. LGAs provided boats to support the HHI distribution in areas where TRCS trucks could not access. This also ensured affected families were not exposed to long walks to receive their HHIs.

By the time of the detailed needs assessment conducted from 9 to 14 May, some 14,552 families were still hosted in makeshift camps across the affected regions: Kagera 49 HHs, kilimanjaro 145 HHs, Mara 290 HHs and Rukwa 68 HHs.

This flooding has occurred at a time when the country is facing other disasters, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The Government of Tanzania has officially reported 509 positive COVID-19 cases, 183 recovered and 21 deaths, however, since 29 April 2020, no updates have been provided on the number of cases. The COVID-19 pandemic is causing fear and panic in the country and families in the evacuation centres have been highly exposed as a result of sharing facilities. Since the launch of the DREF, the number of families hosted at evacuation centres has reduced from 2,108 to 552, significantly decongesting the evacuation centres, allowing for proper practicing of social distancing.

Through the DREF funding, TRCS conducted more assessments in the five targeted regions, distributed household items (HHIs) to all the targeted 1,100 HHs, conducted 10 health and hygiene promotion sessions in Kilimanjaro, Kagera, Mara, Katavi and Rukwa regions