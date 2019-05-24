24 May 2019

Tanzania - Floods (NOAA, Tanzania Meteorological Agency, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 May 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 24 May 2019 View Original

Heavy rain has been affecting several areas of the country over the past week, causing flooding. According to media reports, as of 24 May at 8.00 UTC, five people have died and at least 2,500 have been displaced. Schools have been closed in the Kyela District (Mbeya Region) and paddy crops have been inundated and destroyed. Shelter, food and medical assistance have been deployed for those affected.
Over the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over western areas and heavy rain and thunderstorms over northeastern parts of the country.

