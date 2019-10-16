Tanzania - Floods (Meteo Tanzania, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 October 2019)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 16 Oct 2019 — View Original
- Heavy rain has been affecting central and northern Tanzania since the beginning of October, causing flooding and river overflow.
- As of 16 October, the number of fatalities has increased to 18, of which 11 in Morogoro Region and significant damage to houses, infrastructure and crops.
- Heavy rain will persist over most of the country over 16-17 October.