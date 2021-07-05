Tanzania: Floods (Lindi region) - Final Report DREF Operation n° MDRTZ026

On 27 January 2020, heavy rainfall occurred in Kilwa, Liwale, and Ruangwa districts in Lindi region (southeastern Tanzania), causing deaths and major damage to critical infrastructure and houses. Immediately after the alert was received on 27 January, TRCS deployed its regional branch response team in Lindi which was later joined by the TRCS national disaster response team (NDRT) on 28 January to support search and rescue. TRCS response focused on two communities; Kipindimbi and Mkwajuni that were adversely affected.

TRCS capacity was however exceeded by the magnitude of the flooding forcing the NS to request for IFRC surge and financial support. Following the Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) requested and on 29 January, a DREF operation was launched and granted for CHF 72,897 to allow the deployment of a surge capacity to support NS in conducting a rapid assessment, as well as to support first aid and safe evacuation. The initial operational timeframe was two months. The rapid needs assessment was conducted and concluded within the first two weeks after the floods occurred and informed the immediate needs of the displaced populations.

Following the initial assessments, Operations Update 1 was published on 21 February, detailing the progress since launch, approving a two months’ timeframe extension, reviewing targeting and granting a second allocation of CHF 292,766 to operationalize the full operational strategy developed focusing on WASH and Health and a detailed assessment.

Working with the government in good collaboration, TRCS conducted a follow up detailed assessment from 27 February to 8 March 2020 to complement the rapid assessment earlier conducted. From the assessment, 8 out of 21 affected villages in the region were declared unsafe for habitation, therefore the government provided alternative resettlement land to the families. The detailed assessment also revealed that 4,297 households (21,485 people) were affected with 24 people dead in Kilwa and Mtama districts. The flooding also caused major damage to local infrastructure, livelihoods, and personal properties. Apart from the 4,297 households affected in Kilwa and Mtama districts, there were 114 households (850 people), affected in Ruangwa district, 936 households (1,777 people) in Lindi urban district, and 198 households (234 people in Liwale District. In total, 5,545 households (28,258 people) were rendered homeless in the entire region. Below table highlights the number of affected people per district in Lindi region

On 6 April, Operation Update 2 was published to highlight the results of the concluded detailed assessment. This also allowed for another two months timeframe extension and the third allocation of CHF 133,297 to provide selected vulnerable households with material for emergency shelters to complement items distributed and increase the provision of food through cash assistance from one to three months. The total amount allocated by the DREF to this operation was CHF 498,960 for an overall six months implementation timeframe.

It is through both the rapid and detailed assessments conducted that the NS acquired data to update its operational response strategies. Indeed, the initial Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) was launched to support rapid assessment and rapid deployment of branch staff and volunteers to support initial lifesaving actions, including First Aid service, search and rescue, and distribution of prepositioned household items (HHIs). The emergency plan of action developed was updated twice based on the assessments done. The two subsequent updates focused on conducting detailed assessment and inclusion of shelter support to the most vulnerable 677 households and cash for food to 562 others. The shelter support focused on provision for roofing material, technical support as well as complementary support through a partnership with Shelter Box Trust.

Through this DREF operation, TRCS reached an overall 11,404 people (1,702 HHs) through activities implemented in below sectors: