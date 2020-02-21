Tanzania: Floods in Lindi - Emergency Plan of Action Operation Update 1, DREF n° MDRTZ026

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action

This Operations Update No.1 seeks to extend the timeframe, review targets and requests for a second allocation. The timeframe is extended from 2 to 4 months, with a new end date 31 May 2020 and the second allocation is of an amount of CHF 292,766. The target has also been reviewed from the initial 18,000 people to 11,404 people or 1,702 households. Indeed, the initial EPoA was launched to support the rapid assessment and rapid deployment of branch staff and volunteers to support initial lifesaving actions, including First-Aid service, search and rescue and distribution of prepositioned household items (HHIs). With support from the deployed surge, an initial rapid assessment has been finalized and detailed assessments are planned for. Based on the rapid assessment, the full operational strategy has now been developed, with focus on WASH and Health, as presented in this Operations Update.

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

The Tanzania Meteorological Agency issued forecast for prolonged short rains of October to December to spill to January 2020 and that resulted to flash flooding in most parts of the country.

On 27 January, heavy rainfall occurred in Kilwa, Liwale and Ruangwa districts in Lindi region (south-eastern Tanzania), resulting in flash floods causing fatalities and major damage to critical infrastructure and houses. The rapid assessment planned at the launch of this DREF operation on 27 January was conducted and the findings revealed that a total of 5,096 HH (approx. 25,480 people) from two villages, Kipindimbi and Mkwanjuni in Kilwa and Lindi rural districts, are displaced. A total number of 16,387, belonging to 2,431 HH, are registered and hosted in temporary camps. The remaining 2,665 HH have found refuge in other places, mostly with family members. A total of 21 persons are reported dead, 7 others are reported missing and 595 acres of farmland have been destroyed. The flash floods equally caused major damage to local infrastructure, livelihoods and personal properties. In the two villages of Kipindimbi and Mkwanjuni, 2 public schools, 2 main roads, 4 religious centres (mosques), 2 market centres, 33 shops (4 wholesale and 29 retail), 2 community level health facilities and 3 bridges were destroyed. School going children have been moved to other neighbouring government schools. Part of the area in Kipindimbi is only accessible by air as the road has been cut off due to the floods. The area is prone to waterborne and communicable diseases and because of the contaminated water sources and limited access to basic services for evacuees, there is an increased risk of a waterborne disease outbreak.

Houses in both Kipindimbi and Mkwanjuni villages were washed away including all their essential services like markets, schools and hospitals, however, the displaced populations are now hosted in temporary camps that are closer to other functional markets, schools and hospitals, at about 3 kilometres. For three nights, the displaced families sought refuge in neighbouring schools before further evacuation to government allocated land where tents have been provided by the government to host the families in four different sites namely; Mkwanjuni A and B, and Kipindimbi A and B. The government has requested the displaced families not to return to their former houses due to the high risk of flooding and instead, offered each family a plot of 15 by 20 metres for construction in the newly allocated grounds. The allocated plots are in the same area as the temporary camps. The distance from Mkwanjuni A and B to the flooded areas is approximately 2 kilometres, the distance from Kipindimbi A and B to the flooded areas is 3 kilometres. The management of the camps is through their existing system led by the village chairpersons. The host community belongs to the same tribe and has been supportive to the displaced households and their relocation.

Water facilities have also been affected, including destruction of pipelines and wells. Sections of roads to Kipindimbi have been cut off, paralyzing transport and humanitarian aid to the affected population by road. At the camp in Kipindimbi A, one case of bloody diarrhoea has been reported. Further tests confirmed that this was not cholera. In addition, the area is prone to malaria breeding mosquitoes exposing the displaced population to the risk of malaria.

The latest forecast from the Tanzania Meteorological Agency indicates rainfall is expected to combine with the long rains of March to May and will continue through April 2020 over several parts of the country including Lindi region. No heavy rains are expected up to the end of February.