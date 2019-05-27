27 May 2019

Tanzania: Floods Floods in Dar es Salaam - Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRTZ024 / PTZ040

Report
from International Federation of Red Cross And Red Crescent Societies
Published on 27 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.85 MB)

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Heavy rains were reported in Dar es Salaam, starting on 8 May 2019 to-date. According to the Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA), these rains are a result of the Inter-Tropical Convergence Belt and led to continous rainfall and resulting flooding which peaked on 13 May 2019. According to IGAD Climate Prediction Application Centre (ICPAC), much of southern and eastern Tanzania recorded wetter than normal rainfall condition with a few places in southern and eastern Tanzania recording severely to extremely wet rainfall conditions between 1st and 10th May 2019. On 23rd May 2019, the TMA issued a weather information update stating that rains will continue with significant impact; floods, fishing activities to be interfered, transport network impaired, socioeconomic/ livelihood will be damaged and increased risk of waterborne and vector borne disease outbreak.

The floods caused a significant impact to the people in Dar es salaam leading to damage of properties and livelihoods and putting the affected population at risk of diseases. The initial rapid assessment conducted by TRCS from May 20 to May 23rd, indicated that the heavy rains have caused serious flooding in Kinondoni, Temeke and Ilala municipalities of Dar es Salaam. The rains which fell upstream affected eight (8) out of twenty-seven (27) wards of Kinondoni municipality, eleven (11) out of twenty-four (24) Wards of Temeke municipality and eight (8) out of twenty-five (25) Wards of Ilala municipality. The initial rapid assessment conducted by TRCS volunteers reported the following impact: [see attachment for impact summary table.]

The flooding has caused displacement of people, who are hosted by friends as well as in temporary public buildings, mainly schools, mosques and churches. A total of 1215 HH have been displaced (from the 1560 HH affected). There is a widespread destruction of physical infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges, some of which have been completely damaged/broken, interfering with communication between neighbouring places within and outside the municipality. The flooding has caused significant damage to houses and has swept away personal household items and belongings as well as other properties including poultry.

In view of the above, Tanzania Red Cross Society (TRCS) is seeking CHF 125,828 from the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to meet the immediate needs of the flood affected population in the three affected districts of Dar es Salaam (Kinondoni, Temeke and Ilala municipalities). The operation will focus on the distribution of household items (HHIs) as well as provision of WASH and Health needs, targeting a total of 500 households (2,500 people) affected by the ongoing floods in Dar es Salaam.

The DREF operation will also enable the NS to conduct a detailed assessment in order to inform the operation. This assessment will inform any changes to the operational strategy.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.