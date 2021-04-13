Tanzania: Floods - Final Report (Operation n° MDRTZ02)

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Tanzania witnessed an increased level of flooding events in 2020 with over nine (9) of its regions affected and thousands of families displaced, property destroyed, livelihoods and lives lost. TRCS capacity to respond to these flooding events was particularly challenged requiring the National Society (NS) to rely on external support including that of the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF). This report accounts for the DREF support to five regions; Kilimanjaro, Kagera, Katavi, Mara and Rukwa after flooding that occurred between 22 and 26 April 2020. The flooding resulted in loss of livelihoods, houses, and serious infrastructural damage. Destruction of roads and bridges hampered the speed with which assessments could be conducted. Local Government Authorities (LGAs) provided boats to support household items (HHIs) distributions in areas where TRCS trucks could not access. This also ensured affected families were not exposed to long walks to go receive their HHIs. The flooding occurred at a time when the NS was responding to COVID-19 pandemic and was also implementing another flood DREF operation in Lindi region, south east of the country.

The DREF operation was granted in two phases with the first grant done on 8 May, for a total of 196,796 CHF to support 10,540 people (2,108 households) affected by the floods in Kilimanjaro, Kagera, Katavi, Mara and Rukwa. This funding facilitated TRCS in conducting rapid assessments, hygiene promotions to control spread of COVID-19 and replenishment of distributed household items. In this regard, a total of 5,500 most vulnerable and affected people (1,100 (2,108 HH) were reached with WASH and Health response.

During the implementation of the first initial EPoA activities, detailed assessments were further conducted providing more accurate data. The assessments revealed that 4,385 HHs (19,323 people) had been displaced, which was a slight increase from the data collected during the initial assessment. Besides, the detailed assessment revealed the extent of the flooding, its impact, and the need for additional support to affected families. Based on these assessment findings, the operational strategy was then revised. From the revised emergency plan of action, TRCS requested for a second allocation through an Operations Update and was granted supplementary CHF 83,716 to provide some selected 277 households with materials for emergency shelters and a further 189 HHs with cash grant for food/basic needs as these most vulnerable families were predisposed to food insecurity due to lost livelihoods. The Shelter response strategy and cash for basic need component complemented the earlier distributed HHI items, WASH and Health activities. Cumulatively, for this flood response, TRCS received a total DREF grant of CHF 280,512 to respond to the needs of families affected by floods in five regions reaching out to 10,540 people both directly and indirectly