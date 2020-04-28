Tanzania: Floods in Dar es Salaam - Emergency Plan of Action Final Report n° MDRTZ024 / PTZ040

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Summary of response

Resulting from the Inter-Tropical Convergence Belt, continous rainfall started in Dar es Salaam from 8 May 2019, and peaked on 13 May, resulting in widespread flooding. which peaked on 13 May 2019. Heavy rains were reported in Dar es Salaam, starting from 8 May 2019.

The floods caused a significant impact to the affected people as it led to damage of properties and livelihoods and put the affected population at risk of diseases. The initial rapid assessment conducted by TRCS from 20 to 23 May indicated that the heavy rains had caused serious flooding in Kinondoni, Temeke and Ilala municipalities of Dar es Salaam.

The rains which fell upstream affected eight (8) out of twenty-seven (27) wards of Kinondoni municipality, eleven (11) out of twenty-four (24) Wards of Temeke municipality and eight (8) out of twenty-five (25) Wards of Ilala municipality.

The flooding caused displacement of people. Affected people were temporarily hosted by friends as well as in temporary public buildings, mainly schools, mosques and churches. A total of 1,215 HH were displaced (from the 1,560 HH affected). There was a widespread destruction of physical infrastructure, particularly roads and bridges, some of which were completely damaged/broken. The damaged infrastructure interfered with communication between neighbouring places within and outside the municipality. The flooding caused significant damage to houses and swept away personal household items and belongings as well as other properties, including poultry.

In view of the above, Tanzania Red Cross Society (TRCS) sought for a total of CHF 125,828 from the IFRC Disaster Relief Emergency Fund (DREF) to meet the immediate needs of the flood affected population in the three affected districts of Dar es Salaam (Kinondoni, Temeke and Ilala municipalities). This DREF operation focused on the distribution of household items (HHIs) as well as provision of WASH and Health needs, assisting a total of 500 affected households (2,500 people) directly, and 44,869 people indirectly.

Overview of Host National Society

The National Society has human resource capacity at all levels from headquarters to branch and community level. This operation was supported by TRCS technical staff from Disaster Management, Health, Logistics and Communication units, National and Branch Disaster Response Teams and community-based volunteers. The regional branch has strong relationship with the local government, zone meteorological offices and other relevant disaster stakeholders including Dar es Salaam Multi-Agency Emergency Response Team (DARMAERT).

The following actions were taken by the National Society (NS) to respond to the disaster

Beneficiary Identification, Registration and Verification: A total of 50 volunteers were oriented on how to conduct beneficiary identification, registration and verification. The volunteers were deployed to all three locations ((Ilala, Kinondoni, Temeke municipalities) to conduct beneficiary identification through house to house visits. Finally, volunteers managed to visit 500 households who were identified, registered and verified to receive direct assistance as targeted households, from the two most affected villages Tandale and Kigogo.

First Aid services support: The National Disaster Response Team (NDRT), Branch Disaster Response Team (BDRT) and volunteers in Dar es Salaam were deployed directly after the first floods to provide First Aid services to the affected population.

Distribution of Non-Food Items: TRCS procured, and distributed the following Non-Food Items (NFIs) to the 500 most vulnerable HH:

- 500 kitchens set (1 per household)

- 1,000 blankets (2 per household) and

- 1,000 mattresses (2 per household).

The relief distribution plan and daily stock movement tables were developed by Dar es Salaam branch prior to distribution. A list of targeted household items to be distributed per HH was posted in the local government public notice board and at the distribution centre for transparency and accountability.

Each targeted household was issued with a TRCS NFI relief card which were returned after completing the NFI distribution exercise.

Volunteers informed targeted household two days before distribution exercise about time, date and location of the distribution exercise through megaphones and house to house visits. In addition, an SMS was sent to all heads of family about the same information. All 50 volunteers who were involved in the operation were insured through IFRC accident insurance.

Before distribution exercise, all volunteers were oriented on the Code of Conduct (CoC), which each volunteer signed. The CoC was translated from English to Swahili language for volunteers to easily understand and adhere to it.