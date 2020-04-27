Tanzania - Floods and mudslides (TMA, NOAA, FewsNet, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 April 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting north Tanzania mainland (particularly Arusha and Kilimanjaro Regions), and the Unguja Island (Zanzibar Archipelago) since 24 April, triggering floods and mudslides that have resulted in casualties and damage. Media report, as of 27 April, 2 fatalities, at least 50 destroyed houses, and several roads blocked across Arumeru District (Arusha Region). Throughout the Kilimanjaro Region, media also report more than 2,700 displaced people in Moshi District and several damaged houses in Hai District. Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over most of the country, particularly over west and central regions, as well as over north coastal regions.