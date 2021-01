Tanzania - Flash floods (Tanzania Meteorological Authority, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 15 January 2021)

Heavy rainfall affected Mtwara Region (southern Tanzania) over the past few days, causing flash floods and resulting in casualties and damage. According to media reports, one person died, 39 people have been displaced and more than 400 houses damaged. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of Mwanza, Shinyanga, Simiyu, Tabora, Singida, Dodoma, Ruvuma, Mahenge, Mbeya, Iringa and Njombe Regions.