Tanzania - Flash Flood (NOAA-CPC, Meteo Tanzania, Media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 January 2020)
Flash floods affected Iringa (central Tanzania) and Lindi regions (south-eastern Tanzania) on 27 January, leading to fatalities and damage.
According to media reports, 3 people died in Tungamalenga (Iringa) and at least 41 houses were destroyed. Iringa, Pawaga and Idodi are the worst affected divisions, with at least 62 households displaced. In Lindi, media report thousands of people affected by the heavy rain.
Warnings for heavy rain and floods have been issued for central-northern areas of Tanzania. Moderate to locally heavy rain is forecast over Tanzania over 28-29 January.