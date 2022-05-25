Tanzania - Cholera outbreak (DG ECHO, IFRC, WHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 May 2022)

-
At least 181 cases of cholera have been reported since the government announced the outbreak on 23 April 2022. No fatalities have been reported. The outbreak has spread from the initial locations in the regions of Kigoma and Katavi to other areas along the shores of Lake Tanganyika with a risk of a further spread. More than 40 percent of the cases occurred among children younger than five years of age.
Authorities have reacted swiftly and there is an active surveillance system in place. The Ministry of Health has set up a task force within the government. Organisations, such as the Tanzanian Red Cross and UNICEF, are responding with a variety of activities, including water, sanitation, health and hygiene measures, risk communication and community engagement.
The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) launched disaster relief emergency funding, supported by the EU.
The last cholera outbreak in Tanzania occurred in 2019.