01 Jan 2020

Tanzania: Capacity Statement 2018-19

Report
from Action Against Hunger USA
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (482.1 KB)

Key Findings

Milestones:

33,641: Beneficiaries reached with lifesaving nutrition and health programs.

41: Health Facilities supported to manage SAM cases

1: Construction started on a new Therapeutic Feeding Unit

Budget: $390,687

Staff: 6

Donors: Bill Gross Foundation, Ciardy Annual Fund, People’s Postcode Lottery UK

Mandate and Mission

Action Against Hunger has been operating in Tanzania since 2015. Undernutrition remains a major public health issue in Tanzania. Nationally, 3.3 million boys and girls are stunted and 58% of children and 45% of women are anaemic. We are providing support to health facilities and training health care workers to screen and treat for acute malnutrition. Action Against Hunger is actively engaged in relevant coordination and advocacy forums. Our advocacy efforts help to improve the availability of lifesaving therapeutic products in Mpwapwa District, Dodoma region, and have impacted national level legislation on nutrition.

