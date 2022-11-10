Tanzania: Anticipatory Actions for Ebola Outbreak, DREF Application

Description of the Event

Approximate date of impact

The Ebola outbreak was reported in Uganda on 20th September 2022 in Mubende District 50 km from the Tanzanian boarder, putting Tanzania at risk of cross-border transmission. The two countries share many points of entry, with people conducting economic activities without any movement restrictions. MOH Tanzania has mapped 10 regions at risk, 5 directly bordering Uganda, (Kagera, Kigoma, Geita, Mwanza, and Mara). By 2nd November, Uganda had confirmed 131 cases, 44 deaths, and 20 probable deaths.

What is expected to happen?

Tanzania is one of the risk countries prioritized by WHO to enhance preparedness and operational readiness based on the proximity to the outbreak area, strong social and economic ties with Uganda as well as the capacity to manage Ebola outbreaks.

Hence, given the virulence of the virus, the current transmission patterns, and the lack of experience for Tanzania health systems to handle outbreaks, it is vital for the Tanzania Red Cross Society to join efforts to strengthen national capacities for effective preparedness and response, especially at designated points of entry