Tanzania: 2020 Mid Year Report - Burundi Regional RRP (January - June 2020)

164,873 BURUNDIAN REFUGEES HOSTED IN TANZANIA (30 JUNE 2020)

US$ 141.9 M REQUIRED IN TANZANIA IN 2020

24% FUNDING RECEIVED (SEPT 2020)

25 RRP PARTNERS IN TANZANIA IN 2020

SITUATION OVERVIEW

As of June 2020, the United Republic of Tanzania hosted a total of 164,837 Burundian refugees and asylumseekers across three camps, including 73,011 in Nduta, 59,600 in Nyarugusu and 32,226 in Mtendeli. Among the total camp- based Burundian population, 81%. were women and children (132,994) of which 59% were children (97,305).

UNHCR continued its efforts with humanitarian and development partners to engage with the Government at the national, regional and local levels in order to advocate for improvement of asylum space in the country.

Currently, there are 15,000 asylum-seekers awaiting refugee status determination (RSD).

Voluntary repatriation of Burundian refugees continued during the reporting period. A total of 2,772 households (6,423 individuals) were assisted to return to Burundi between January and June 2020. The majority of the returnees were from Nduta camp (53%) followed by Nyarugusu (25%) and Mtendeli (22%). However, voluntary repatriation was suspended in mid-May due to the presidential elections held in Burundi that month, as well as the lack of COVID-19 preventive measures in place. All movements of return convoys were suspended until all the necessary preventive and response measures were put in place.

Due to the risk of infections in otherwise densely populated camps with weak and inadequate health facilities, critical sectors were prioritized for preparedness in the camps including primary health, referral services, water sanitation and hygiene. With guidance from the government, most protection services and activities pertaining to training and mass gatherings were suspended in the camps