Tanzania: 2020 Digital Health Factsheet

Overview

With the support of Irish Aid, the AIM Health Plus project addresses the leading causes of maternal and neonatal mortality and improves young child survival and nutritional status across four countries in Africa. Promoting behaviour change at the household level has been the emphasis. In Tanzania, the AIM Health Plus project has included a digital health component since 2019.

The project provides community health workers (CHWs) with smartphones equipped with a tailored version of Dimagi’s CommCare software to use during their home visits. The application supports CHWs who are using the Timed and Targeted Counselling (ttC) approach to promote positive health and nutrition behaviour change among pregnant women and mothers or caregivers of children under 2. The application provides reminders to help CHWs to visit homes at the ideal time during pregnancy, infancy and childhood. It also supports CHWs as they conduct counselling sessions, including enabling them to submit community health data in near real time. This data is then used for managing CHW efforts, planning and decision-making. To boost acceptability of this digital health tool, local language audio clips are incorporated into the application. support acceptability of the solution by the CHWs and the target beneficiaries.

This CommCare-supported digital health intervention in Tanzania is expected to improve the effectiveness of behaviour change communication delivered to women and caregivers of children under 2 as well as strengthen the health system though better use of community-level data.