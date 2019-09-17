Tanzania: 2019 Mid Year Report - Burundi Regional RRP (January - June 2019)

186,156 BURUNDIAN REFUGEES HOSTED IN TANZANIA IN 2019

US$ 157.1 M REQUIRED IN TANZANIA IN 2019

25 RRP PARTNERS IN TANZANIA IN 2019

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The United Republic of Tanzania hosts 308,439 refugees and asylum-seekers as of 30 June 2019.

A total of 186,156 Burundians were registered as refugees or asylum-seekers, including 65,641 in Nyarugusu camp, 86,026 in Nduta camp and 34,489 in Mtendeli camp. A critical lack of funding continued in the first six months of 2019, resulting in serious gaps in the provision of humanitarian assistance which has impacted all sectors. As of 30 June, Tanzania has received only 15 per cent of the funding requested in the Burundi RRP.

The protection and operational environment remained constrained and unpredictable following restrictions on access to territory and asylum for new arrivals from Burundi since 2018.

Livelihoods opportunities for refugees were further reduced following the closure of the common markets and refugee-run businesses across the three camps in February 2019 due to security-related concerns.

Since September 2017, a total of 71,971 Burundians voluntarily repatriated. Efforts to increase returns to Burundi by the Government of Tanzania continued although the number of Burundian refugees in Tanzania registering to return in 2019 has been significantly lower than anticipated. With elections in Burundi scheduled for May 2020, most refugees are reportedly reluctant to repatriate and are instead opting to remain in Tanzania.

Discussions on how to operationalize the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) and engage the Government of Tanzania are ongoing after Tanzania voted favourably for its affirmation at the UN General Assembly in December 2018. A host community working group co-chaired by UNHCR and Good Neighbours Tanzania currently brings together partners implementing activities in host communities, local authorities and other relevant stakeholders. The working group also aims to undertake joint data analysis and advocacy and resource mobilization.