04 Sep 2018

Tanzania: 2018 Mid Year Report Burundi Regional RRP January - June 2018

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Jun 2018
237,316
BURUNDIAN REFUGEES HOSTED IN TANZANIA
(30 JUNE 2018)

US$ 243 M
REQUIRED IN TANZANIA IN 2018

14%
FUNDING RECEIVED (17 JULY 2018)

23
RRP PARTNERS IN TANZANIA IN 2018

Situation Overview

The United Republic of Tanzania was host to 345,477 refugees and asylum seekers by 30 June 2018, 237,316 of whom are Burundian refugees covered by the Burundian regional refugee response plan (RRRP). The majority of the refugees and asylum seekers are hosted by the Government of Tanzania in three refugee camps in north western Tanzania: Nduta, Mtendeli and Nyarugusu.

The political context in Tanzania continues to evolve. Since January 2018, the protection environment has become more complex and unpredictable, resulting in increased restrictions on access to territory for asylum seekers, as well as the closure of all but one border entry point. Although Kibirizi Port in Kigoma Town is still considered an open entry point, it remains effectively closed given that no one has been admitted since February.

