Supporting science education in Tanzania

UNOPS is working with Zanzibar's Ministry of Education and Vocational Training to help enhance secondary school education in the Tanzanian archipelago.

Using $3 million in funding from the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA), UNOPS will build science laboratories and procure equipment and supplies for 10 secondary schools on the islands of Pemba, Tumbatu and Unguja, as part of KOICA's Enhancing Quality of Secondary School Education project.

This fruitful partnership with KOICA underscores UNOPS commitment to supporting quality education." John Fofanah - UNOPS Project Manager

"The Korean government will continue to support Tanzania in different sectors, especially in the education sector," said Kyucheol Eo, KOICA's Country Director for Tanzania.

The new science laboratories will be provided with equipment and chemicals for physics, chemistry and biology classes.

During the construction process, extra precautions will be put into place to ensure the health and safety of all as well as to ensure social and environmental protection measures are met.