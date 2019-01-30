Standardised Expanded Nutrition Survey (SENS) Final report - (Nyarugusu, Nduta and Mtendeli Refugee Camps, Kigoma Region, Tanzania)

Executive summary

Tanzania is prone to refugee influxes, often of long duration. Despite facing its own economic challenges, for decades Tanzania has welcomed thousands of refugees fleeing conflicts in neighboring countries of Great Lakes Region. The counties geographic proximity to the strifetorn Congo Basin is responsible in part for the ease access of displaced populations. As well Tanzania was an early signatory in the region to international agreements on the rights and welfare of refugee and asylum seekers

At the moment, Tanzania host some 290,00 refugees, majority of who are children and woman, in Nduta, Nyarugusu and Mtendeli Refugee Camps in Kigoma region in Northwest Tanzania. More than 70% are from Burundi, and the reminder primarily from Democratic republic of Congo.

Following a Tripartite Commission meeting in August 2017, the governments of Tanzania, Burundi, and UNHCR agreed to assist refugees who wish to voluntarily repatriate from Tanzania to Burundi. A subsequent meeting in March 2018 reaffirmed the commitment of both governments and UNHCR to uphold the principle of voluntariness, and noted that while some refugees may opt to return, others will continue to be in need of international protection. The March 2018 Tripartite meeting also produced a work plan entailing the repatriation of approximately 2,000 refugees per week from 5 April to 31 December 2018. As from January to 30th September 2018, a total of 38,390 refugees were assisted to voluntarily repatriate to Burundi from Tanzania in 88 Convoys; bringing the total repatriated from September 2017 to 52, 260, of which 58% are children, while 970 were unaccompanied and separated children. Based on Camp origin 33% of returnees were from Nduta Camp; 35% from Mtendeli and 4% from Nyarugusu.

Whoever the voluntary repatriation process was put on hold in Oct 2018 following banning of humanitarian agencies in Burundi hence complicating the reception and resettlement of the returnees.

This is the 5th SENS survey among the refugees in Nyarugusu since the first survey in September 2012 second in September 2014. Assessments in 2016, 2017 and 2018 covered all the three camps of Nyarugusu (old & New Camp), Nduta and Mtendeli. The current survey was conducted as from 16th September to October 13th 2018, with a total of 4 assessments. UNHCR coordinated the survey in collaboration with WFP, UNICEF, WVI, Tanzania Red-cross Society (TRCS), MSF as well as Ministry of interior and Health of the United Republic of Tanzania. Funding was shared between UNHCR, WFP and UNICEF. UNHCR and WFP were in charge of logistics and daily operations.

The survey objectives are as outlined below:

Primary objectives: