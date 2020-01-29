29 Jan 2020

Secretary-General Appoints Zlatan Milišić of Bosnia and Herzegovina United Nations Resident Coordinator in United Republic of Tanzania

Report
from UN Secretary-General
Published on 29 Jan 2020 View Original

SG/A/1941

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has appointed Zlatan Milišić of Bosnia and Herzegovina as the United Nations Resident Coordinator in the United Republic of Tanzania, with the host Government’s approval.

Mr. Milišić brings 27 years of experience in humanitarian and development work, working with the United Nations in Central Asia, North, West and East Africa, the Middle East and Eastern Europe. For the past two years, he has served as representative and country director of the World Food Programme (WFP) in Afghanistan. Prior to that, he was the Deputy Director of WFP’s Programme and Policy Division in Rome, Italy. He also held management positions with the United Nations in Mali, Libya, Egypt, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Lebanon, Somalia, Burundi, South Sudan and Rwanda.

Prior to his career with the United Nations, he was a lawyer in a private practice.

Mr. Milišić holds a bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Sarajevo and a Master of Arts degree in international politics and security studies from the University of Bradford, United Kingdom.

